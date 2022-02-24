Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 3,777 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,651 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

