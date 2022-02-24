Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

NYSE TUP opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $784.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.