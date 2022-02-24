Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to “Buy”

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

DH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

