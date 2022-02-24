Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $20.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

