M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.54. 554,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,816,277. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.05 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

