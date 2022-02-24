M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Discovery by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,838 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 509,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

