M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 836 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.69. 8,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,623. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.