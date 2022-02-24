Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.650-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.17. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,974. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,125 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.