Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.87. 74,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

