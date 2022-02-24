Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.33.

Shares of TECH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.86. 948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $338.79 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.