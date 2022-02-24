Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 985 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

BXP opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

