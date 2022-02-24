Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.