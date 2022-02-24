Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

