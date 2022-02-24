Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,573. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

