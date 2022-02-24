Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Up 4% on Earnings Beat

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $68.30 and last traded at $66.36. 3,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 566,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 343,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

