Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 101.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $276.50 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

