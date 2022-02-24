TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

TCG BDC has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

TCG BDC stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $753.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth about $178,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TCG BDC by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TCG BDC by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TCG BDC by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CGBD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

TCG BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.