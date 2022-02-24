Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE:TPB opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $638.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $54.84.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

