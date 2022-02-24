The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $607.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

