Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $7,505,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.12. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

