SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,155,940 in the last ninety days.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.