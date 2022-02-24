Millennium Management LLC Sells 66,150 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,150 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after buying an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Cognex by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

