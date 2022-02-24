Nimiq (NIM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $21.23 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,798.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.80 or 0.06862831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00271469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00758776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00068613 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00386553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00217573 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,590,648,977 coins and its circulating supply is 8,976,398,977 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.