eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

eBay stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

