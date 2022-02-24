Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.24. 2,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.41. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

