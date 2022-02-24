Fulton Bank N.A. Has $8.08 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $308.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.