Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,473 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

