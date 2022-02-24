Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Core Laboratories worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 2.81. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

