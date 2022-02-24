Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 4,490 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of BAH opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $70.48 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

