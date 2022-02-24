Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

