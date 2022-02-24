Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $235.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.96.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

