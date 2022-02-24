Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Winnebago Industries worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after acquiring an additional 170,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

