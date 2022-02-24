9,329 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,273,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $112,382,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

