Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,896.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,324.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

