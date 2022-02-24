Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,759.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $570.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.80. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

