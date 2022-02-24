Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

