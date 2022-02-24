Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.89.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $128.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

