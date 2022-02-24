3,826 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 210,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $260,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,837,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2,502.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

