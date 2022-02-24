Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.05.

INTU opened at $467.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.50. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

