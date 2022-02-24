BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $25,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

