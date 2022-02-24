The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

