Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSS opened at $296.73 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

