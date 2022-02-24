Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,367 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $852,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Shares of DG opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.63. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

