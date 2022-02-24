BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 753,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

