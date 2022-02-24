National Asset Management Inc. Has $992,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 441,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XME opened at $49.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

