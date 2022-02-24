Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 513,350 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

