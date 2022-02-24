National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,961,000 after purchasing an additional 839,726 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

