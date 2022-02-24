Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,411 shares of company stock worth $38,795,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.