The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,234,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,638 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $187,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,237,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $170.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

