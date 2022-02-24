Atria Investments LLC Acquires 6,052 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after acquiring an additional 134,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after acquiring an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

